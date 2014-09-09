BRIEF-Integer announces term B loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement
* Integer announces term B loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement
Sept 9 Quindell Plc
* Court judgement won against Gotham City Research
* Process of evaluation of quantum in damages will begin at end of november 2014
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces receipt of termination notice with respect to its ADS facility
* Heico Corp - stock split will be effected in form of a 25% stock dividend on each class of company's shares and is payable on april 18, 2017