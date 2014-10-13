Oct 13 Quindell Plc

* Gross sales of c.£200m incorporating revenue of c.£198m which increased by 115%

* Adjusted EBITDA 1,3 margin of 42% of revenue (fy 2013: 36%) which is at upper end of guidance

* Net funds maintained at H1 2014 level of c.£25m

* Due to improved margins and Q3 cash performance, board remains confident of meeting all of its FY2014 KPIs with these now achievable on revenue of £750m to £800m.

* Ebitda margin range guidance now increased to a range of 40% to 45% (from 35% to 45%)

* Board is confident that upper end of market expectations can be achieved for full year for 2014 on revenues of between £750 to £800 million - Chairman