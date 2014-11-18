Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 18 Quindell Plc
* Directorate change
* Announces that Robert Terry, company's chairman, has resigned from board of directors with immediate effect
* In order to ensure an orderly transition, it is desirable to retain mr terry on a consultancy basis with particular focus on group's key relationships and he will be available to assist board, where appropriate, in executing its strategy
* David Currie will become non-executive interim chairman of company with immediate effect and a process has begun to find a new chairman
* Laurence Moorse, group finance director, has agreed with company that, following 2015 annual general meeting of company, he will step down from board
* Mr moorse has agreed to remain with company thereafter for a period of up to twelve months in order to effect an orderly handover
* Steve Scott, a non-executive director of quindell, has agreed with company that he will step down from board with immediate effect
* Board remains confident in future prospects of business
* I am clearly disappointed and sorry that events turned out as they did-Robert Terry
* We look forward to completing our search for a new chairman and additional non-executive directors as soon as possible- David Currie, non exec chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)