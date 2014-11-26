Nov 26 Quindell Plc :

* Laurence Moorse has informed company that he received a notice of margin call under agreement with Equities First Holdings LLC

* Moorse did not meet this margin call which, consequently, has led to termination of agreement

* Moorse's right to repurchase 200,000 shares of 15 pence each transferred by him to EFH will be terminated with effect as of today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))