* Robert Terry has informed company that he received a notice of margin call under agreement with Equities First Holdings Llc

* Terry did not meet this margin call which, consequently, has led to termination of agreement

* His right to repurchase 8,850,000 ordinary shares of 15 pence each transferred by him to EFH under agreement will be terminated with effect as of today

* Following termination of agreement, Terry will be interested in total of 38.1 million shares representing 8.73 pct of co's share capital