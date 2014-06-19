June 19 Quindell Plc, a British IT
outsourcing and consultancy services provider, said it planned
to promote Robert Fielding, who heads its services unit, to
chief executive.
The company also said adjusted earnings per share would meet
full-year market expectations, and that it would post strong
operating cash flow in the final quarter of this year.
The company's stock plunged last week after it could not
meet the requirements for a premium listing on the London Stock
Exchange. It has been in the news since April when U.S.-based
Gotham City Research questioned the company's revenue model and
profit quality.
