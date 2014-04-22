April 22 Consulting and outsourcing services
provider Quindell Plc rejected as "highly defamatory"
and "deliberately misrepresentative" comments by short-seller
Gotham City Research LLC that questioned its revenue model and
profit quality.
Shares in the company, which provides services to the
insurance and telecom industries, fell as much as 56 percent,
wiping out 1.4 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) of market value.
Quindell said it was consulting its legal advisers on what
immediate action could be taken against Gotham City Research,
which says on its website that it may have long or short
positions in the companies it covers.
Gotham City Research made its allegations in a report
published on its website on Tuesday. (link.reuters.com/waw68v)
Quindell, who lists Aviva Insurance Plc, British
American Tobacco Plc and Royal Mail Plc among
its customers, said it would issue a more detailed response
before the end of the week.
At 1510 GMT, the company's shares were down about 35 percent
at 25.73 pence.
($1 = 0.5951 British pounds)
