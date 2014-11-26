Nov 26 Quindell Plc said former Chairman Robert Terry had forfeited his right to repurchase shares of the company after missing a margin call on a loan agreement with securities-based lender Equities First Holdings LLC (EFH).

Quindell said Terry no longer had the right to repurchase the 8.85 million ordinary shares, each worth 15 pence, that he transferred to EFH under the deal. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)