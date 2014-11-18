Nov 18 British IT consultancy firm Quindell Plc said its founder and chairman, Robert Terry, had resigned from the board with immediate effect.

Finance Director Laurence Moorse and non-executive director Steve Scott are also stepping down from the board, Quindell said on Tuesday.

The announcement follows the disclosure by Quindell last week that the three directors had bought shares of the company after entering a sale and repurchase agreement with Equities First Holdings LLC, a securities-based lender.

Sky News first reported the resignations on Monday.

"I am clearly disappointed and sorry that events turned out as they did," Terry said in a statement.

Former Investec Plc banker David Currie has been appointed non-executive interim chairman with immediate effect.

Quindell will retain Terry on a consultancy basis.

Moorse will leave the board after Quindell's 2015 annual general meeting and has agreed to stay with the company for up to 12 months thereafter. Scott is stepping down from the board with immediate effect.

Quindell declined to comment beyond the statement.

The company's shares fell 19 percent on Monday, after it announced the resignation of Canaccord Genuity as its financial adviser and joint broker nearly four weeks after it had received notice. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair and Robin Paxton)