(Corrects second name of former chairman to "Terry" from
"Perry" in paragraph 5)
Jan 11 British technology and outsourcing
company Quindell Plc will name Richard Rose as its new
chairman, Sky News reported.
Rose, whose appointment according to the report is likely to
be announced on Monday, is currently the chairman of the board
of online appliances retailer AO World PLC, Anpario plc
and Blue Inc.
He has been non-executive chairman of Britain's biggest
cash-and-carry wholesaler Booker Group plc since 2006
and executive chairman of Crawshaw plc since 2007,
according to the company websites'.
Jim Sutcliffe, a former boss of the insurer Old Mutual and
Prudential UK, is to become deputy chairman, the report added.
(bit.ly/1AF6x4Z)
Founder and chairman, Robert Terry, had stepped down in
November following Quindell's disclosure that he along with two
other directors had bought shares of the company after entering
a sale and repurchase agreement with Equities First Holdings
LLC, a securities-based lender.
The company has had a tumultuous few months, facing
allegations about its business model and questions about the
motivations behind some acquisitions.
Earlier this month, the company said it had entered into
exclusivity arrangements with a third party for possible
disposal of an operating division to improve its working capital
profile.
Representatives of Quindell were not immediately available
for comment outside regular British business hours.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)