Oct 13 Quindell Plc, a British IT
outsourcing and consultancy company, said third-quarter revenue
more than doubled, boosted by a jump in sales at both its
services and solutions businesses and raised it core profit
margin forecast for the full year.
Quindell's volatile stock, which is listed on London's
Alternate Investment Market (AIM), rose as much as 7.6 percent
at 166 pence on Monday morning.
Revenue rose 115 percent to about 198 million pounds (about
$319 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, while adjusted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) rose 141 percent.
Quindell said it expects EBITDA margin to be between 40
percent and 45 percent, up from its previous range of 35 percent
to 45 percent.
"The board is confident that the upper end of market
expectations can be achieved for the full year for 2014 on
revenues of between 750 to 800 million pounds," Chairman Robert
Terry said in a statement.
Quindell's customers include British American Tobacco
, ING Groep NV, Aviva Insurance Plc, Peugeot
, Royal Mail Plc and Old Mutual Plc.
Revenue from services rose 124 percent to about 177 million
pounds, while Quindell's solutions business saw a 20 percent
rise in sales.
The company added that a number of "core business
relationships" were expected to expand in the fourth quarter.
Quindell said last month that it would buy UK road
assistance firm RAC out from their join venture to install
tracking devices in vehicles.
Reports in August over the health of the agreement had
caused a 17 percent fall in Quindell's shares.
Quindell said on Monday that it continued to consider and
pursue all available options, including share buy backs, U.S.
stock listing, disposal or demerger of assets or divisions and
strategic and/or financial investments by third parties.
The company said in June that its application for a premium
listing on the London Stock Exchange had been turned down.
Quindell said it did not meet a rule that its business should
not have undergone significant change in scale or operations
over the previous three years.
The company said in August that it was still exploring a
U.S. stock listing and would not immediately re-apply for a
premium listing in London.
Quindell's stock has shed about three-quarters of its value
in the past seven months after U.S.-based Gotham City Research
raised questions about its revenue model and profit quality.
(link.reuters.com/waw68v)
The company last month said it had won a libel lawsuit
against the short-seller.
Short-sellers borrow stock and then sell it on expectation
of a fall in price, aiming to cover their position at a profit.
The company's shares were up 4.3 percent at 163.375 pence at
0707 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Sunil Nair)