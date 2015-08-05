Aug 5 Quindell Plc, a technology and
outsourcing company, reported a loss of 238 million pounds ($372
million) as it finally published its annual report for 2014 that
was delayed due to accounting issues.
Quindell is being investigated by Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority over statements related to its accounts for
2013 and 2014. Trading in its shares was halted on June 29,
pending the publication of the 2014 annual report.
The company has also faced questions over its revenue model
and profit quality. Its chairman quit over a controversial stock
deal last year.
Quindell also said on Wednesday it expected to appoint a new
chief executive and begin a review of the
business.
The company forecast revenue to remain largely flat in 2015.
It reported revenue of 72 million pounds for 2014.
Quindell said it has requested for the suspension on its
shares to be lifted on Aug 6.
($1 = 0.6398 pounds)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)