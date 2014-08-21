Aug 21 Quindell Plc, a British IT
outsourcing and consultancy services provider, said first-half
adjusted pretax profit nearly tripled, boosted by a jump in
sales at both its services and solutions businesses.
Adjusted pretax profit rose to 153.6 million pounds ($254.6
million) for the six months ended June 30, from 52.5 million
pounds a year earlier, said Quindell, whose customers include
British American Tobacco, Aviva Insurance Plc
and ING Groep NV.
Revenue rose 119 percent to 357.3 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6034 British Pounds)
