BRIEF-Napec says units were awarded new contracts of estimated value of about $60 mln
* Napec Inc says its subsidiaries have recently been awarded new contracts representing an aggregate value estimated at close to $60.0 million
SANTIAGO, June 22 Chilean industrial and financial group Quinenco said in a press release on Wednesday that it had successfully issued 130.2 billion pesos ($192.6 million) in bonds.
The highly diversified holding company said at least 50 percent of the funds raised will go toward new investments.
Quinenco is one of the largest business conglomerates in Chile with consolidated assets of around $54 billion.
($1=676.03 pesos) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)
April 12 Visual China Group Co Ltd * Says unit signs strategic agreement with Baidu Inc Source text in Chinese:http://bit.ly/2o6ow3g Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)