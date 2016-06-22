SANTIAGO, June 22 Chilean industrial and financial group Quinenco said in a press release on Wednesday that it had successfully issued 130.2 billion pesos ($192.6 million) in bonds.

The highly diversified holding company said at least 50 percent of the funds raised will go toward new investments.

Quinenco is one of the largest business conglomerates in Chile with consolidated assets of around $54 billion.

($1=676.03 pesos) (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chris Reese)