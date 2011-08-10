DUBLIN Aug 10 The man who runs stricken Irish conglomerate the Quinn Group called on Wednesday for a campaign of intimidation to stop after his car was gutted in an arson attack.

The Quinn Group has suffered a series of attacks since April when founder Sean Quinn lost control of his empire after racking up debts of around 3 billion euros ($4.3 billion) to Anglo Irish Bank.

"Certain people want the new management out and they want the original management restored," Paul O'Brien, who was made chief executive in April, told Ireland's state broadcaster.

O'Brien's BMW car was set alight on Monday night, damaging his house and a neighbour's residence. The chief executive and his family were not in the house at the time.

Before this attack, the company's property has been targeted. Electrical poles were cut down outside the Quinn Group's glass plant, triggering power shortages. Trucks, diggers and tarmac spreaders have been set alight. ($1 = 0.703 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Andrew Callus)