DUBLIN Aug 10 The man who runs stricken
Irish conglomerate the Quinn Group called on Wednesday for a
campaign of intimidation to stop after his car was gutted in an
arson attack.
The Quinn Group has suffered a series of attacks since April
when founder Sean Quinn lost control of his empire after racking
up debts of around 3 billion euros ($4.3 billion) to Anglo Irish
Bank.
"Certain people want the new management out and they want
the original management restored," Paul O'Brien, who was made
chief executive in April, told Ireland's state broadcaster.
O'Brien's BMW car was set alight on Monday night, damaging
his house and a neighbour's residence. The chief executive and
his family were not in the house at the time.
Before this attack, the company's property has been
targeted. Electrical poles were cut down outside the Quinn
Group's glass plant, triggering power shortages. Trucks, diggers
and tarmac spreaders have been set alight.
