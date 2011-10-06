DUBLIN Oct 6 Ireland's High Court approved on Thursday the takeover of Quinn Insurance by a joint venture of U.S. insurer Liberty Mutual and state-run Anglo Irish Bank.

Quinn Insurance, which has 275,000 customers, was put into administration last year amid losses linked to Ireland's property collapse.

The High Court's decision means that 738 million euros ($989 million) from the state's Insurance Compensation Fund will be paid to Liberty Mutual. Some 320 million euros will be paid immediately.

Liberty Mutual agreed in April to buy 51 percent of a new joint venture, Liberty Mutual Direct Insurance Company, which will own Quinn Insurance. It also agreed to take full operating control of the Irish insurer.

Two groups representing Quinn policyholders had expressed concerns about the proposed deal saying it involved an unfair distribution of public resources and they did not have enough information on the deal.

The lawyer for the administrators said the takeover would ultimately save taxpayers' money.

"You will have a business being saved, policy holders protected, they will not be adversely affected, the employees' position will be secured and they will remain in employment," Denis McDonald, a lawyer for the administrators, told the High Court.

"The business itself will be secured into the future." ($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by Erica Billingham)