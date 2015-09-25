UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 25 U.S. private equity firm Lone Star raised its offer for Quintain Estate and Development Plc to 745 million pounds ($1.13 billion) on Friday, sending the British property firm's shares up about 7 percent.
Lone Star's revised offer comes a day after The Times reported that activist shareholder Elliott Capital Advisers had taken control of a 12.9 percent holding in Quintain and felt the original offer undervalued the company. (thetim.es/1Kw3wsJ)
The new offer represents a 10 pence per share increase over Lone Star's original offer and a premium of about 31.8 percent to Quintain's closing price on the day before the first offer was made.
Lone Star had in July made a 700-million-pound offer to buy Quintain, hoping to gain access to one of London's few remaining large-scale development opportunities. ($1 = 0.6567 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
