By Freya Berry and Esha Vaish
LONDON, July 29 U.S. private equity firm Lone
Star has agreed to buy British property firm Quintain Estates
and Development for 700 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to
gain one of London's few remaining large-scale development
opportunities.
The cash bid of 131 pence a share is about 22 percent above
Quintain's closing price on Tuesday and gives Lone Star access
to a large area of undeveloped land around London's Wembley
Stadium.
Quintain's shares rose as much as 23 percent to 131.75
pence, making it the top percentage gainer on the London Stock
Exchange on Wednesday, and suggesting some investors hope for a
counterbid.
"The proposed acquisition represents a unique opportunity
for Lone Star to gain further exposure to residential and
commercial assets in London," said Angus Dodd of Lone Star
Europe Acquisitions LLP.
Foreign buyers, particularly U.S. players, are making huge
property purchases in Britain, betting residential as well as
commercial property values will continue their steep rise.
Quintain, following a three year restructuring process, has
been trying to get planning consent to ramp up its development
for the 43 acres on the Eastern Lands at Wembley Park.
The risk of holding a large land asset without permissions
to build has caused its shares to trade at a discount to its net
asset value -- the market value of its portfolio.
"Quintain's residential development opportunity at Wembley
Park is not without considerable cycle and execution risk. The
offer provides immediate value realisation to shareholders,"
Liberum analysts said.
Quintain's directors are to recommend the offer unanimously,
it said.
Lone Star has been one of the most active players in the UK
property market over the last 18 months. Its large cash reserve
is expected to help it accelerate development at Wembley Park.
House prices in red-hot London have surged in the last two
years to record highs boosted in part by government measures to
make it easier for people to get mortgages. Property experts
forecast prices will continue to rise this year due to a chronic
shortage of homes.
Britain's government recently announced plans under which it
will step in and draw up housing plans if local authorities fail
to do so. This could boost prospects for various developers
holding unused land.
Morgan Stanley is advising Lone Star. Quintain is being
advised by J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Lazard.
($1 = 0.6412 pounds)
(Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Esha Vaish in
Bengaluru, Editing by Mark Potter)