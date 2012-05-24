* Appoints Maxwell James as CEO
LONDON May 24 British property investor
Quintain Estates and Developments has appointed Maxwell
James as chief executive, replacing its founder Adrian Wyatt.
Wyatt, who founded the regeneration specialist 20 years ago,
will step down on May 25, the company said on Thursday. It also
promoted finance director Rebecca Worthington to deputy chief
executive.
"After 20 years leading Quintain, the time is right for me
to hand over the reins to the next generation to take the
business forward," Wyatt said.
Before joining Quintain in May 2011, James was chief
executive of specialist real estate investment bank Lowndes
Partners. He also previously held positions at HSBC Investment
Bank and Lazard, Quintain said.
Quintain, which also manages funds that invest in student
accommodation and healthcare, also said EPRA net asset value per
share fell 7.6 percent to 116 pence in the year to end-March.
