* Rioting will have short term impact only
* Monitoring impact of healthcare cuts
LONDON Aug 10 Quintain Estates , the
urban regeneration specialist behind Wembley City in north
London, said rioting in the capital over recent days will not
damage the city's long-term appeal.
The company, which is also developing part of the Greenwich
peninsula on the river Thames, said sentiment would only be
affected in the short-term by the rioting and current financial
market turmoil.
"I firmly believe over the long-term London prospects remain
robust," Chief Executive Adrian Wyatt said in a statement on
Wednesday.
In June the company said it had sold land and development
contracts to Keystone Partners for a 660-bedroom student
accommodation building at Wembley City for 53 million pounds
($86 million).
Quintain said it was monitoring the impact of government
spending cuts on the healtcare sector, where it acts as property
manager on the 700 million pound Quercus Healthcare Fund
alongside fund manager Aviva Investors.
"Where operators do go into administration, as in the very
high profile case of Southern Cross, we are swift to minimise
the impact on the homes and their occupants," it said.
($1 = 0.617 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Andrew Callus)