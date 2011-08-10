* Rioting will have short term impact only

* Monitoring impact of healthcare cuts

LONDON Aug 10 Quintain Estates , the urban regeneration specialist behind Wembley City in north London, said rioting in the capital over recent days will not damage the city's long-term appeal.

The company, which is also developing part of the Greenwich peninsula on the river Thames, said sentiment would only be affected in the short-term by the rioting and current financial market turmoil.

"I firmly believe over the long-term London prospects remain robust," Chief Executive Adrian Wyatt said in a statement on Wednesday.

In June the company said it had sold land and development contracts to Keystone Partners for a 660-bedroom student accommodation building at Wembley City for 53 million pounds ($86 million).

Quintain said it was monitoring the impact of government spending cuts on the healtcare sector, where it acts as property manager on the 700 million pound Quercus Healthcare Fund alongside fund manager Aviva Investors.

"Where operators do go into administration, as in the very high profile case of Southern Cross, we are swift to minimise the impact on the homes and their occupants," it said.

