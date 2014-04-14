Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON, April 14 Quintain Estates And Development Plc
* Established a 50:50 joint venture with keystone developers s.a. At wembley park
* £22.7 million will be paid for residential plot and £9.5 million for associated infrastructure
* Homes will be retained by quintain and managed as high quality private rental sector accommodation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.