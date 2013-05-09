May 8 Drug researcher Quintiles Transnational Holdings raised $947.4 million in its initial public offering on Wednesday night by pricing 20 percent more shares than expected at the high end of the range.

Quintiles, backed by private equity firms Bain Capital LLC and TPG Capital LP, priced 23.7 million shares at $40.

It had intended to price 19.7 million shares at $36 to $40.