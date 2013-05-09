BRIEF-Geo Group announces offering of 6 million common shares
* Geo Group Inc - Geo intends to use net proceeds to repay amounts outstanding under Geo's revolver portion of its senior credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 Drug researcher Quintiles Transnational Holdings raised $947.4 million in its initial public offering on Wednesday night by pricing 20 percent more shares than expected at the high end of the range.
Quintiles, backed by private equity firms Bain Capital LLC and TPG Capital LP, priced 23.7 million shares at $40.
It had intended to price 19.7 million shares at $36 to $40.
* Warns "no free ride" for non-OPEC producers (Adds comment on reserves, oil price moves, warning against irrational exuberance)
RIYADH, March 7 Saudi Arabia has promised to launch major development projects towards the end of 2017 to re-energise an economy which has been hit by austerity measures, industry sources told Reuters.