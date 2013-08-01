* Second-quarter adj profit/share $0.50 vs est $0.46
* Revenue $1.29 bln vs est $942.9 mln
* Sees 2013 service revenue $3.76 bln-$3.81 bln vs est $3.81
bln
* Sees 2013 adj profit/share of $1.95-$2.05 vs est $1.88
Aug 1 Quintiles Transnational Holdings,
the world's largest medical contract research provider, forecast
a higher full-year profit than analysts had expected as more
drugmakers use its services.
Quintiles, reporting as a public company for the first time,
said new business rose 13 percent in the second quarter. Margins
improved and adjusted net income rose in double-digit percentage
terms, Chief Executive Tom Pike said in a statement.
The company, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange in
May, has won business from cost-conscious pharmaceutical and
biotechnology companies that are choosing to outsource clinical
development of their drugs.
Its smaller peer, Charles River Laboratories International
Inc, cited the same reason for the better-than-expected
quarterly profit that it reported on Wednesday.
Durham, North Carolina-based Quintiles raised $947 million
in its initial public offering. Its shares closed at $44.85 on
Wednesday, worth 6.5 percent more than at the end of their first
day of trading on May 9.
The company has a market value of $5.94 billion and says it
has helped to develop or commercialize all of the top 50
best-selling drugs on the market.
On Thursday, Quintiles forecast a 2013 adjusted profit in a
range of $1.95 to $2.05 per share on service revenues of $3.76
billion to $3.81 billion.
Analysts expected a full-year profit of $1.88 per share on
revenue of $3.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reported net income of $38.5 million, or 30
cents per share, for the second quarter. Revenue was $1.29
billion.
Excluding certain items, earnings were 50 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents per
share on revenue of $942.93 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.