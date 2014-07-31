BRIEF-Noventis secures $4 mln in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank
* Noventis secures $4m in debt financing from Silicon Valley Bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects from 'mores' to 'more' in first paragraph)
July 31 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc , the world's largest medical contract research provider, said its quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher growth in its integrated healthcare services segment.
Net income attributable to Quintiles rose to $85.1 million, or 64 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $38.5 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 65 cents per share.
Quintiles said services revenue rose 9.7 percent to $1.04 billion million in the quarter, driven by a 15.6 increase in integrated healthcare services segment sales. (Reporting by Anand Basu; Editing by Simon Jennings)
TORONTO, March 15 Canada's financial watchdog said on Wednesday that it will review business practices at federally regulated institutions following allegations that products are sold to consumers without obtaining their consent.
* Ideal Power - on march 9, board determined that it was in best interest of co to separate role of chairman of board from role of chief executive officer