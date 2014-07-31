* Large cancellation hits product development segment
* Shares fall nearly 6 pct
* Co raises 2014 service revenue, adjusted EPS forecast
July 31 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc
, the world's largest medical contract research provider,
posted lower-than-expected growth in its product development
(PD) segment, sending its shares down almost 6 percent.
A large cancellation at the end of the second quarter hit
growth in the company's main PD segment, which provides clinical
trial services and research.
The product development unit accounted for more than
three-fourths of the company's total second-quarter service
revenue.
"PD results were mixed, as were bookings in the segment,"
ISI Group LLC analyst Ross Muken said in an email.
Brokerage Robert W. Baird & Co said in a note that the
company's net PD bookings of $870 million had missed its
estimate of $968 million due to higher-than-average
cancellations in the quarter.
Quintiles, which has beaten Wall Street profit estimates in
every quarter since going public in May last year, posted a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit due to higher growth in
its integrated healthcare services segment.
However, this was the company's smallest earnings beat in
the past five quarters.
Quintiles said service revenue rose 9.7 percent to $1.04
billion in the quarter ended June 30, driven by a 15.6 increase
in sales of its integrated healthcare services, which include
marketing and consulting services to biopharmaceutical
companies.
Net income attributable to Quintiles more than doubled to
$85.1 million, or 64 cents per share, in the quarter, from $38.5
million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 65 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected a profit of 61 cents per share
on revenue of $1.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Quintiles also raised its full-year adjusted earnings
forecast to $2.57-$2.67 per share and its service revenue
outlook to $4.20-$4.24 billion. The company had earlier expected
to post 2014 adjusted earnings of $2.45-$2.58 per share and
service revenue of $4.13-$4.19 billion.
Analysts on average expect the company to earn $2.56 per
share on revenue of $4.15 billion in 2014, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quintiles' competitor Covance Inc reported a
better-than-expected profit on Tuesday due to strong growth in
its early-stage drug-development segment.
Quintiles' shares were trading down 5.6 percent at $53.62 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The stock hit a record
high of $57.31 on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Anand Basu; Editing by Simon Jennings)