Two dead in domestic stabbing incident in English city
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
April 26 Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc, the largest provider of testing services to drugmakers, said it expects a price range of between $36 and $40 per share for its initial public offering of 19.7 million shares.
The company is selling 13.8 million shares, while stockholders are offering the rest.
At the mid-point of the range, the IPO will raise $748.6 million. ()
Quintiles, backed by private equity investors that include Bain Capital LLC and TPG Capital LP, plans to use the net proceeds to repay term loans.
The company plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "Q".
The Durham, North Carolina-based company listed Morgan Stanley, Barclays and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co as lead underwriters to the offering.
LONDON, March 8 Two people have died following a domestic stabbing incident in the central English city of Wolverhampton on Wednesday, police said.
* Currently has approximately 335 mw of projects that are under construction and plans to construct over 550 mw in 2017.
* Capital Senior Living Corporation appoints Paul J. Isaac and Ross B. Levin as new independent directors