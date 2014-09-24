BRIEF-Lennar reaffirms 2017 gross margin forecast
* "Year-end margin will still be right on top of our guidance" - CEO on conf call
Sept 24 Quirin Bank AG : * Says H1 result at 1 million euros * Says last year H1 result was 1.4 million euros * Source text: bit.ly/1v9uWge * Further company coverage
* "Year-end margin will still be right on top of our guidance" - CEO on conf call
* FY 2016 net loss of 2.5 million zlotys ($632,047) versus profit of 483,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, March 21 A federal court in Florida ordered Neil Pecker and his company Vision Financial Partners to pay more than $6.5 million in restitution and fines, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday.