CHICAGO, Sept 22 Invention start-up company
Quirky Inc, backed by a string of venture capital funds, has
filed for Chapter 11 relief and put its smart home platform Wink
up for sale, court filings showed on Tuesday.
New York City-based Quirky, which refers to itself as a
"revolutionary online idea factory and marketplace," said the
bankruptcy was triggered by its failure to effectively manage
and finance costs linked to the roll-out of unusual gadgets such
as the "egg minder," which notified smartphones when eggs were
going bad.
Other start-ups have also collapsed this year, such as
Homejoy which used the web to offer house cleaning, raising
concerns among venture capitalists about investing in companies
that cater to consumers rather than businesses.
Quirky raised $175 million in equity from investors
including RRE Ventures, Northwest Venture Partners, Andreessen
Horowitz and affiliates of General Electric and Kleiner Perkins
Caufield Byers. Most recently, it raised $79 million in late
2013.
Flextronics International, a Wink partner and also
its biggest creditor, has committed to pay at least $15 million
for the platform, which also has partnerships with General
Electric and Honeywell International. The sale is
subject to a better offer.
Quirky, which laid off 159 staff this summer and has 90
employees remaining, is also looking for buyers for its other
assets. It has hired Cooley LLP and Klestadt Winters Jureller
Southard & Stevens LLP as its attorneys and FTI Consulting as
its restructuring advisors.
The bankruptcy is In re Quirky, Inc. U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 15-12596.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Alan Crosby)