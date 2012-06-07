By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Quixey, a search engine
for apps, said it had raised $20 million in Series B funding to
fund expansion in technological capabilities as apps become the
predominant way people access the Internet.
The 30-person start-up, based in Palo Alto, offers users a
"functional search" toolbar to pinpoint the one app that best
suits their needs out of the countless that are in existence.
When an iPhone user needs an app to record music, or an
Android user wants to log keystrokes, they can go to Quixey to
find the appropriate product, said chief executive Tomer Kagan.
"Apps are the new software," said Kagan. "Whether it's
making medical decisions, entertainment decisions, anything you
want. Apps are the next generation of software wrapped in easily
consumable solutions."
Quixey is expanding its product at a time when apps seem to
be overtaking the open Web for Internet users' attention. A
December study from Flurry Analytics showed Americans spending
94 minutes a day using mobile apps versus 72 minutes browsing
the Web.
Apple, for instance, boasts more than a half million apps in
its tightly curated App Store, while Google boasts even more for
its Android mobile platform. Facebook is on the verge of rolling
out an app store with the hope of encouraging software
developers to build a full-fledged ecosystem of apps on top of
its platform as well.
Quixey's new funding round, was led by Atlantic Bridge
Capital, SK Telecom Ventures and TransLink Capital. Previous
investors including US Venture Partners, WI Harper Group and
Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors provided additional
investments.
With the capital, Kagan said he hopes to expand his team's
technological capabilities by building out software that can
intuit what functionality the user is searching for without
depending on specific keyboards.
Quixey is also looking to strike partnerships with major
mobile carriers and phone manufacturers to include the software
in smartphones, to help new owners discover apps they would find
useful, Kagan said.
