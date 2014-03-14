March 14 Sandwich chain Quiznos Corp filed for
pre-packaged bankruptcy protection on Friday after struggling
for years with high debt and rising competition.
The chain, known for pioneering the concept of toasted subs,
said the restructuring would cut its debt by more than $400
million. It listed liabilities of between $500 million and $1
billion in its bankruptcy petition.
All except seven of its nearly 2,100 restaurants are
independently owned and operated by franchisees and will not be
affected by the bankruptcy, the company said in a statement.
"Our business plan includes several key elements aimed at
supporting our franchisees, including reducing food costs,
implementing a franchise owner rebate program," Quiznos Chief
Executive Stuart Mathis said.
The company has received $15 million in debtor-in-possession
financing from its senior lenders in order to keep functioning
during its restructuring period.
Quiznos has been facing stiff competition from its biggest
rival Subway, one of the largest fast-food chain in the world
with over 41,000 franchised stores in about 100 countries.
The company also faces competition from newer entrants such
as Potbelly Corp, whose low-priced menus have appealed
to consumers in a tough economy.
Struggling pizza chain Sbarro LLC also filed for its second
bankruptcy in three years earlier this week, after struggling
with fewer customers in malls that house many of its
restaurants.
A pre-packaged bankruptcy is when an entity negotiates a
deal with creditors and other interested parties in advance and
presents that to a bankruptcy court judge. Pre-packaged plans
greatly reduce uncertainty and legal fees.
The case is In re: The Quiznos Global LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No.14-10557.