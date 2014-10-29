OCt 29 Qumak SA :

* Said on Tuesday it signed a deal with Budimex SA for Budimex to act as a subcontractor for construction works on site of Data Processing Centre that is being built for PKO Bank Polski SA

* The value of construction works is 25 million zlotys net

* Works are to be completed by Nov. 19, 2015

