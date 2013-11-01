Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
HONG KONG Nov 1 A Baidu Inc unit priced its initial public offering above a revised marketing range, raising a higher-than-expected $167 million in the deal, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the deal.
Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd, which provides online travel services, priced the IPO at $15 per American Depositary Receipt (ADR), above the indicative range of $12 to $14, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The company had already raised the marketing range previously from an original $9.50 to $11.50 per ADR.
Baidu acquired a majority stake in Qunar, which means "where are you going" in Chinese, in 2011 for $306 million, but the company has yet to turn a profit, according to filings.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Stifel led the IPO.
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.