European shares end flat as commodity stocks rise but autos fall
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
June 1 Private equity firm Silver Lake Partners LP said on Monday it would lead a $500 million investment in Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd, the Chinese travel website controlled by the country's internet search engine company Baidu Inc.
In its second biggest investment in China after its deal with e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Silver Lake said it would invest $330 million in Qunar in the form of convertible bonds. An undisclosed investor will commit the remaining $170 million.
The investment underscores the growth potential for companies proving online booking solutions to Chinese consumers, who increasingly access the internet via their mobile phones. Qunar said it would use the money to expand its mobile presence and grow its business lines.
Silver Lake is taking 2 percent senior unsecured convertible notes in Qunar with an initial conversion price of $55 per American depositary share. Qunar's American depositary shares ended at $46.01 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
Qunar, whose name means "where to go" in Mandarin Chinese, reported revenue of 1.76 billion renminbi ($283 million) in 2014, up from 850.9 million renminbi in 2013. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
BERLIN/PARIS, April 5 BlaBlaCar, whose amateur chauffeurs share costs with passengers on long-distance journeys, will offer them cheaper car leases through French bank Societe Generale in the latest threat to traditional transport models.
April 5 Private equity firm GTCR LLC is in exclusive talks to acquire U.S. job-hunting website CareerBuilder LLC for more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the latest deal in the online recruitment sector.