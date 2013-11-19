Nov 19 Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd : * Reports unaudited third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 revenue rose 57.5 percent to RMB 241.1 million * Qtrly revenue $39.4 million, an increase of 57.5% year-on-year * Sees Q4 year-on-year revenue growth in the range of 60% to 65% * Qtrly loss per share per ads $0.48 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage