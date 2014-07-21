July 21 Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-stock Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire a Beijing-based advisory firm for 1.44 billion yuan ($231.93 million) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 480 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on July 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/WqklkG; bit.ly/1rDFand

