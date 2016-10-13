Oct 13 Quorum Health Corp shareholder Q
Investments LP urged the hospital operator's board to
investigate what it called "possible fraudulent disclosure"
related to the company's spinoff from Community Health Systems
Inc in April.
Quorum's shares were flat in morning trading on Thursday,
while Community Health were up marginally.
Q Investments, in a letter sent to Quorum's board on
Wednesday, called for an independent investigation of both
management teams.
Quorum's shares plunged 59 percent on Aug. 11 after the
company's second-quarter revenue missed market expectations.
Q Investments highlighted "potentially unlawful behavior"
surrounding the initial guidance used to market Quorum to new
investors.
Quorum and Community Health could not be immediately reached
for comment.
The private investment firm said it owned $50 million in
bonds and 1.3 million shares of Quorum as of June.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)