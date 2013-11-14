DUBLIN Nov 14 Ireland plans to return to borrowing from international debt markets by February, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday, hours after announcing that Dublin would not seek a funding backstop from its EU-IMF lenders.

The Irish debt agency, the NTMA, in October said it would not issue any more bonds before year-end as it had enough cash on hand to fund itself in 2014, but would start a "modest programme" next year to pre-fund for 2015.

"The policy of the NTMA is ... to go into the market early in the new year, probably late January, early February," Noonan told state broadcaster RTE.

The debt agency on Thursday repeated an estimate that it would issue 6 billion and 10 billion euros of debt in 2014.

Noonan said the agency would then seek to pre-fund part of a 10 billion maturity due in 2016.

"The NTMA will have a policy for top-slicing that particular maturity and pre-arranging ways of reducing that during the course of 2014-2015," Noonan said.

The Irish government on Thursday announced it would make a clean break from its EU/IMF bailout next month, forgoing a precautionary credit line that some of its European partners had wanted it to take.