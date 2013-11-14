DUBLIN Nov 14 Ireland plans to return to
borrowing from international debt markets by February, Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday, hours after announcing
that Dublin would not seek a funding backstop from its EU-IMF
lenders.
The Irish debt agency, the NTMA, in October said it would not
issue any more bonds before year-end as it had enough cash on
hand to fund itself in 2014, but would start a "modest
programme" next year to pre-fund for 2015.
"The policy of the NTMA is ... to go into the market early
in the new year, probably late January, early February," Noonan
told state broadcaster RTE.
The debt agency on Thursday repeated an estimate that it
would issue 6 billion and 10 billion euros of debt in 2014.
Noonan said the agency would then seek to pre-fund part of a
10 billion maturity due in 2016.
"The NTMA will have a policy for top-slicing that particular
maturity and pre-arranging ways of reducing that during the
course of 2014-2015," Noonan said.
The Irish government on Thursday announced it would make a
clean break from its EU/IMF bailout next month, forgoing a
precautionary credit line that some of its European partners had
wanted it to take.