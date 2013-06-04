ATHENS, June 4 The European Central Bank wants a clearer definition of decision making responsibilities at Greece's bank rescue fund, it said in reference to legislation Athens adopted last month to strengthen the agency's governance.

Greece's international creditors - which include the ECB alongside the European Commission and the IMF - want to ensure the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) is well-run and independent given the 50 billion euros ($65 billion) of financing it is handling to restore the banking system's solvency.

In an opinion on the law, the ECB welcomed the addition of two independent members on the HFSF's five-member board and amendments ensuring it is governed by private law but said the roles of its two governing bodies should be made clearer.

"The ECB considers that although the provisions improve to some extent the HFSF's operation, they do not contribute substantially to enhancing the independent and effective fulfillment of the HFSF's mandate," it said.

Specifically, the ECB took issue with the rescue fund's seven-member supervisory body having "significant decision-making" powers on proposals from the fund's three-member executive board.

The HFSF was set up in 2010 with administrative and financial autonomy to recapitalise the country's big banks and cover the costs of winding down others deemed non-viable.

Its general council, which includes a finance ministry and a Greek central bank representative and has a five-year term, oversees the exercise of the fund's tasks. The head of the fund's executive board reports to the general council.

The ECB said clearer responsibilities for the HFSF's two governing bodies could result in more effective decision-making.

"The HFSF framework should ensure that the two governing bodies bear adequate responsibility for the HFSF's decisions, that they operate efficiently and that boundaries of their competences are clear," the ECB said.

Greece's severe debt crisis left its banks tottering as sovereign debt writedowns and bad loans wiped out their equity capital. Without access to interbank borrowing, they became dependent on funding from the ECB and the Greek central bank.

Greece's top four banks need 27.5 billion euros to restore their solvency, with most of that funding being pumped in by the EU and IMF through the HFSF. ($1 = 0.7675 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Ron Askew)