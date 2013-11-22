* Portuguese yields fall as economic data reassures

* Short-dated German bonds underperform, Ifo weighs

* ECB speakers suggest it is open to fresh measures

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 22 Portuguese bond yields fell on Friday outperformed other euro zone debt markets, after economic data showed a continuing tentative recovery in the debt-laden country's economy.

Expectations that the country's international lenders will give Portugal another thumbs-up when they complete the third to last quarterly review of its bailout in coming weeks is also supporting the downward grind in its yields.

Economic numbers on Friday showed Portugal's current account swung to a surplus of 1.016 billion euros in the first nine months of 2013 from a deficit of 2.545 billion euros a year ago.

The country aims to exit its 2011 bailout around mid-2014 as its economy starts to recover from its deepest recession since the 1970s.

Portuguese 10-year yields were 11 basis points down at 5.98 percent, outperforming fellow bailed-out Greece whose yields were 13 bps up at 8.81 percent.

"The situation in Portugal is a bit positive. The data is encouraging and the fact they are likely to get a positive review from the troika is supportive of its bonds," said Sunrise Brokers head of fixed income research Gianluca Ziglio.

The market view on Portugal has improved, with Moody's a week ago raising its outlook on the country's ratings to stable from negative, pushing its 10-year yields further away from an unsustainable level of over 8 percent hit in July.

GERMAN RECOVERY

German bonds ended the week in negative territory as solid German data gave investors an excuse to take profit, one day after its president sought to play down a media report that the central bank was actively considering cutting its deposit rate below zero.

Data on Friday showed German business morale rose far more than forecast in November, reaching its highest level since April 2012, in a sign that Europe's largest economy is steadily recovering.

Bunds settled little changed on the day at 140.95, but were down on the week, with ten-year yields steady at 1.75 percent.

Short-dated bonds, which are more sensitive to interest rate expectations, underperformed. Two-year German bond yields rose 4 basis points to 0.13 percent and five-year yields were 2.8 bps higher at 0.69 percent.

"The Ifo coming in so strongly definitely triggered the market to pare some potentially oversized hopes of the ECB doing even more, which then translated into the pressure we've seen in particular (in the German bonds) up to five-years," David Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank said.

Still, a series of ECB speakers this week said the central bank is open to fresh measures to support the economy - a backdrop which should continue to support euro zone debt.

The ECB's chief economist on Friday said the euro zone faces deflationary pressures, and the bank's president stressed that interest rates must remain low "because the economy is weak".

"Clearly there's opposition from the Bundesbank and unless we see deflationary pressures the most likely outcome is the ECB may remain on hold for the time being but maintain a very accommodative stance. That should be supportive for the bond market," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.