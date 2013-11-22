* Portuguese yields fall as economic data reassures
* Short-dated German bonds underperform, Ifo weighs
* ECB speakers suggest it is open to fresh measures
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 22 Portuguese bond yields fell on
Friday outperformed other euro zone debt markets, after economic
data showed a continuing tentative recovery in the debt-laden
country's economy.
Expectations that the country's international lenders will
give Portugal another thumbs-up when they complete the third to
last quarterly review of its bailout in coming weeks is also
supporting the downward grind in its yields.
Economic numbers on Friday showed Portugal's current account
swung to a surplus of 1.016 billion euros in the first nine
months of 2013 from a deficit of 2.545 billion euros a year ago.
The country aims to exit its 2011 bailout around mid-2014 as
its economy starts to recover from its deepest recession since
the 1970s.
Portuguese 10-year yields were 11 basis points
down at 5.98 percent, outperforming fellow bailed-out Greece
whose yields were 13 bps up at 8.81 percent.
"The situation in Portugal is a bit positive. The data is
encouraging and the fact they are likely to get a positive
review from the troika is supportive of its bonds," said Sunrise
Brokers head of fixed income research Gianluca Ziglio.
The market view on Portugal has improved, with Moody's a
week ago raising its outlook on the country's ratings to stable
from negative, pushing its 10-year yields further away from an
unsustainable level of over 8 percent hit in July.
GERMAN RECOVERY
German bonds ended the week in negative territory as solid
German data gave investors an excuse to take profit, one day
after its president sought to play down a media report that the
central bank was actively considering cutting its deposit rate
below zero.
Data on Friday showed German business morale rose far more
than forecast in November, reaching its highest level since
April 2012, in a sign that Europe's largest economy is steadily
recovering.
Bunds settled little changed on the day at 140.95,
but were down on the week, with ten-year yields
steady at 1.75 percent.
Short-dated bonds, which are more sensitive to interest rate
expectations, underperformed. Two-year German bond yields
rose 4 basis points to 0.13 percent and five-year
yields were 2.8 bps higher at 0.69 percent.
"The Ifo coming in so strongly definitely triggered the
market to pare some potentially oversized hopes of the ECB doing
even more, which then translated into the pressure we've seen in
particular (in the German bonds) up to five-years," David
Schnautz, interest rate strategist at Commerzbank said.
Still, a series of ECB speakers this week said the central
bank is open to fresh measures to support the economy - a
backdrop which should continue to support euro zone debt.
The ECB's chief economist on Friday said the euro zone faces
deflationary pressures, and the bank's president stressed that
interest rates must remain low "because the economy is weak".
"Clearly there's opposition from the Bundesbank and unless
we see deflationary pressures the most likely outcome is the ECB
may remain on hold for the time being but maintain a very
accommodative stance. That should be supportive for the bond
market," said RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic.