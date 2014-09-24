Sept 24 Shanghai Raas Blood Products Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 89.77 percent stake in Hefei-based pharma firm Tonrol for 4.76 billion yuan (775.93 million US dollar) via share issue

* Says to raise up to 660 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Sept 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/ZKSGfW; bit.ly/1wLmCn6

