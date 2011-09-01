* Mining industry welcomes government reforms

* Concerned over tax reform, royalties bill in Congress

* Improved security luring miners to Colombia

By Jack Kimball

MEDELLIN, Colombia, Sept 1 Miners in Colombia welcome institutional changes such as creating a new mining agency, but worry about an upcoming tax reform and a bill to raise royalties.

The world's No. 4 coal exporter has seen an investment boom in oil and mining since a U.S.-backed security offensive began a decade ago, but accidents, allegations of government corruption and inefficiency have plagued the sector.

The government of President Juan Manuel Santos plans to reform the mining sector -- creating a new mining agency, consolidating oversight and strengthening institutions.

"The announcements up to now have been very conceptual ... the Devil is in the details," said the head of industry group Mineria a Gran Escala, Claudia Jimenez, on the sidelines of a mining conference in Medellin, western Colombia.

"We want a real authority that regulates promotes and supervises the sector. What would that mean? That there's a technical authority that establishes the rules of the game and safeguards stability."

In addition to coal, Colombia is a big producer of nickel and gold.

Since Santos took office in 2010, the mining sector has seen a raft of changes following high-profile accidents, a long delay in the approval of mining titles and growing criticism of the management of one of Colombia's most dynamic sectors.

In the last year, the Andean country changed the way it manages oil and mining royalties, modified some taxes which affected the sector, saw the constitutional court strike down a mining law for failure to consult local communities, and launched an offensive against illegal and sub-standard mines.

A government reform plan -- which should be unveiled in the next two months and completed in early 2012 -- is seen as key to dealing with challenges in a sector that has brought in billions of dollars since Colombia began battering leftist rebels and drug gangs in 2002. [ID:nN31269660]

"Our call to the government is that it provides the necessary budget so the new mining institutions have the human resources to take on the responsibilities," said the head of the Colombian Mining Chamber, Cesar Diaz.

ROYALTIES AND TAXES, A CONCERN

Mining sources said they were worried about an upcoming tax reform and a bill in Congress to raise royalties.

While there are little details on the tax reform -- expected to be presented to Congress after local elections in October -- mining sector players worry it may seek to increase taxes. [ID:nN1E77O10I]

The government has said the reform would not raise taxes, although it could still hit mining revenues. Last year, Bogota let expire tax benefits for capital goods imports, which brought criticism from extractive industries.

Two lawmakers have presented a bill to raise royalties, which does not have support from the government, but has passed the first of four debates. Santos's ruling coalition has more than 90 percent support in Congress so the bill needs its backing to become law.

"The only point I see that could be complicated ... is the issue of royalties," said Jorge Alvarez Posada, head of the legal department at Colombia's largest coal exporter, Cerrejon, adding that as well as strong institutions the industry needs "clear rules."

"(The bill) doesn't have the support of the government, but it has the backing of Congressmen from regions that lost royalties due to the law that reformed the distribution and allocation of royalties."

Major miners with investments in Colombia include BHP Billiton (BLT.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Xstrata XTA.L -- which jointly control Cerrejon -- as well as Glencore [GLEN.UL] and Drummond [DRMND.UL]. (Editing by Eduardo Garcia and Bob Burgdorfer)