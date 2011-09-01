* Mining industry welcomes government reforms
* Concerned over tax reform, royalties bill in Congress
* Improved security luring miners to Colombia
By Jack Kimball
MEDELLIN, Colombia, Sept 1 Miners in Colombia
welcome institutional changes such as creating a new mining
agency, but worry about an upcoming tax reform and a bill to
raise royalties.
The world's No. 4 coal exporter has seen an investment boom
in oil and mining since a U.S.-backed security offensive began
a decade ago, but accidents, allegations of government
corruption and inefficiency have plagued the sector.
The government of President Juan Manuel Santos plans to
reform the mining sector -- creating a new mining agency,
consolidating oversight and strengthening institutions.
"The announcements up to now have been very conceptual ...
the Devil is in the details," said the head of industry group
Mineria a Gran Escala, Claudia Jimenez, on the sidelines of a
mining conference in Medellin, western Colombia.
"We want a real authority that regulates promotes and
supervises the sector. What would that mean? That there's a
technical authority that establishes the rules of the game and
safeguards stability."
In addition to coal, Colombia is a big producer of nickel
and gold.
Since Santos took office in 2010, the mining sector has
seen a raft of changes following high-profile accidents, a long
delay in the approval of mining titles and growing criticism of
the management of one of Colombia's most dynamic sectors.
In the last year, the Andean country changed the way it
manages oil and mining royalties, modified some taxes which
affected the sector, saw the constitutional court strike down a
mining law for failure to consult local communities, and
launched an offensive against illegal and sub-standard mines.
A government reform plan -- which should be unveiled in the
next two months and completed in early 2012 -- is seen as key
to dealing with challenges in a sector that has brought in
billions of dollars since Colombia began battering leftist
rebels and drug gangs in 2002. [ID:nN31269660]
"Our call to the government is that it provides the
necessary budget so the new mining institutions have the human
resources to take on the responsibilities," said the head of
the Colombian Mining Chamber, Cesar Diaz.
ROYALTIES AND TAXES, A CONCERN
Mining sources said they were worried about an upcoming tax
reform and a bill in Congress to raise royalties.
While there are little details on the tax reform --
expected to be presented to Congress after local elections in
October -- mining sector players worry it may seek to increase
taxes. [ID:nN1E77O10I]
The government has said the reform would not raise taxes,
although it could still hit mining revenues. Last year, Bogota
let expire tax benefits for capital goods imports, which
brought criticism from extractive industries.
Two lawmakers have presented a bill to raise royalties,
which does not have support from the government, but has passed
the first of four debates. Santos's ruling coalition has more
than 90 percent support in Congress so the bill needs its
backing to become law.
"The only point I see that could be complicated ... is the
issue of royalties," said Jorge Alvarez Posada, head of the
legal department at Colombia's largest coal exporter, Cerrejon,
adding that as well as strong institutions the industry needs
"clear rules."
"(The bill) doesn't have the support of the government, but
it has the backing of Congressmen from regions that lost
royalties due to the law that reformed the distribution and
allocation of royalties."
Major miners with investments in Colombia include BHP
Billiton (BLT.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Xstrata XTA.L --
which jointly control Cerrejon -- as well as Glencore [GLEN.UL]
and Drummond [DRMND.UL].
(Editing by Eduardo Garcia and Bob Burgdorfer)