BUDAPEST Dec 14 Hungary has obtained a 73.84 percent stake in automotive parts maker Raba after a public purchase offer launched on Nov. 11, the Development Ministry and the National Asset Manager company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the stake granted it voting rights worth 76.97 percent in Raba.

"The government's goal, on the basis of existing results and programmes that have already started, is to strengthen and support Raba's operation in the acquisition of new markets, in developments and in retaining and creating jobs," it said.

It said in the absence of any appeal, the European Commission would make a competition ruling on the purchase within 2-4 months.

The state-owned National Asset Manager made a bid to buy Raba at 815 forints per share last month, valuing the company at about 11 billion forints ($47.36 million). ($1 = 232.25 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)