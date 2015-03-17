LONDON, March 17 Britain's financial regulator has banned Paul Robson, a former trader at Dutch lender Rabobank from the UK financial services industry following a criminal conviction for Libor-related fraud in the United States.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday that Robson, who last year pleaded guilty for his role in a conspiracy to manipulate Rabobank's yen-denominated Libor interest rate submissions, lacked honesty and integrity.

The ban is the FCA's first public action against a trader for rigging Libor (London interbank offered rate), a benchmark against which around $450 trillion of financial products from mortgages to credit card loans are pegged worldwide.

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Anjuli Davies)