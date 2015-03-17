(Adds details)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, March 17 A former trader at Dutch lender
Rabobank has become the first to be banned from
Britain's financial services industry for Libor interest rate
rigging after he was convicted in the United States.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday that
Paul Robson, a Briton who last year pleaded guilty to being part
of a scheme to manipulate Rabobank's yen-denominated Libor
rates, lacked honesty and integrity.
Libor (London interbank offered rate) is a benchmark which
underpins around $450 trillion of financial products from
mortgages to student loans worldwide.
Since U.S. regulators initiated a global investigation into
Libor rates in 2008, U.S. and European authorities have fined
banks and brokerages around $6.0 billion, charged 20 men with
criminal fraud-related offences and warned many others of
possible civil sanctions.
Robson, nicknamed "Pooks", was Rabobank's head of money
market and derivatives trading for northeast Asia in 2006 before
being promoted to managing director and head of liquidity and
finance for Rabobank Asia in late 2010.
The 45-year-old, who is not in custody and is resident in
the UK until his sentencing in 2017, is one of six former
Rabobank employees to have been charged by U.S. prosecutors.
In brazen computer chat exchanges with colleagues that have
become familiar since banks started settling regulatory rigging
allegations in 2012, Robson was asked to lower or "bump up"
rates to help individual trading positions. "Will set them high
and dry skip," he responds in one exchange in 2006.
"Oh dear ... my poor customers ... hehehe!!" exclaims
another rate submitter when Robson warns him he will set "an
obscenely high 1m (one-month rate) again today", according to
U.S. court documents released alongside the FCA's statement on
Tuesday.
"No excuse can be made for Mr Robson's behaviour, which was
particularly serious," said Georgina Philippou, the FCA's acting
head of enforcement and market oversight. "He knew what he was
doing was wrong."
Rabobank paid $1 billion to settle U.S. and European
regulatory allegations of Libor manipulation in 2013. This
included a $325 million criminal penalty and a deferred
prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department.
The FCA, which has turned its attention to pursuing
individuals after fining banks and brokerages, has so far issued
14 warning notices about possible enforcement action over
interest rate benchmark misconduct. It has also fined and banned
two executives at broker RP Martin for compliance failures.
Robson's lawyer, Steven Francis, declined to comment.
(Editing by Pravin Char/Ruth Pitchford)