LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Dutch lender Rabobank moved within
inches of hitting its total capital target this week with a
EUR1bn 10-year Tier 2 bond that will provide an extra layer of
protection for senior bondholders from bail-in regulations.
The bullet transaction, from one of the best capitalised
banks in Europe, added some further 20bp to its total capital
ratio, which already stood at 19% at the end of 2012.
Rabobank, rated Aa2/AA-/AA at the senior level, has already
made it very clear it intends to boost that to a minimum of 20%
by 2016 by issuing mainly Tier 2 securities in an effort to
mitigate the risk of haircuts on senior bondholders.
By bringing the deal this week, the issuer was able to get
in ahead of a number of other banks also looking to raise
capital and to leave itself with the option of yet another Tier
2 before the end of the year.
"Improved overall market conditions and positive
supply/demand dynamics provided for a favourable backdrop for
Rabobank to issue a new benchmark Tier 2 transaction ahead of
the summer holiday period and expected September supply," said
Rogier Everwijn, director of long-term funding at Rabobank.
"This deal has improved our capital position and has got us
closer to our targets for 2016."
Over the past year, banks' focus on total capital has
intensified amid increased regulatory power to impose losses on
bondholders in the event of a bank failure.
One of the key elements of the Crisis Management Directive
is the introduction of the bail-in tool for senior debt.
Although that is not expected to be implemented until 2018,
regulators in Germany and the Netherlands, for example, have
been pushing for it to be brought forward to 2015.
The Dutch have been particularly aggressive, shocking the
market by wiping out junior bondholders in the nationalisation
of SNS Reaal in early February, making it even more imperative
for Rabobank to set itself apart from its country peers.
MOST EFFECTIVE
The Netherlands is still awaiting clarity on the tax
treatment of Tier 1, which explains why Rabo has been so focused
on building up its Tier 2 buffers.
Tier 2 is also the cheapest form of subordinated bank debt,
sitting above Additional Tier 1 and equity in the capital
structure.
"This is a straightforward vanilla Tier 2 transaction that
will help Rabobank build up its total capital in the most
cost-effective way," said Daniel Bell, head of EMEA DCM capital
products at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Rabo opened books on its first euro subordinated deal of
2013 on Wednesday morning at mid-swaps plus 210bp area via Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Nomura
and Rabobank.
It later priced the transaction in line with guidance at
mid-swaps plus 210bp on a book that topped EUR1.25bn.
To calculate relative value, syndicate bankers looked to
Rabo's outstanding curve for guidance on pricing, which included
a September 2022 Tier 2 bond bid at 180bp over mid-swaps
pre-announcement, a November 2020 bid at 165bp and a May 2019
bid at 155bp.
Fair value was calculated at around 190bp, which implied a
new issue premium of around 20bp.
Rabobank has been absent from the euro subordinated sector
since September last year, when it sold the EUR1bn September
2022 deal mentioned above, in conjunction with a GBP500m
15-year.
That dual-tranche offering attracted more than EUR3.6bn of
total demand, with the bonds pricing at mid-swaps plus 245bp and
Gilts plus 305bp, respectively.
QUESTIONABLE TIMING
Although the latest deal was comfortably covered, market
observers queried the timing, which follows weeks of intense
volatility.
Spreads have stabilised over the last two weeks, but the
cost of insuring subordinated debt has bounced around
dramatically over the past few months. The iTraxx Sub index hit
a wide of 320bp after Cyprus was bailed out at the end of March
and then recovered to 170bp on May 22 before Bernanke indicated
that QE might be tapered.
One banker argued that Rabo should have come earlier in the
year, when it would have arguably been able to find larger
demand and cheaper pricing. One pointed out that Rabobank is one
of the only issuers in Europe that has near constant access to
the market.
"I think it's likely that Rabobank got a tap on the shoulder
from its regulator about shoring up capital because the timing
just doesn't make sense," said a treasurer at a rival bank.
However, Rabobank was quick to quash these rumours and said
that it had always been planning to issue a Tier 2 deal in the
second half of the year and decided to beat the September rush
by coming this week.
In addition, its extremely strong capital position would
have made such a reason for issuance unlikely.
