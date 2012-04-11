WARSAW, April 11 Dutch cooperative bank Rabobank said on Wednesday it had launched a public tender to acquire the 40 percent of Polish unit Bank BGZ it does not own.

It said it offered 72.5 zlotys per share or a total of 1.25 billion zlotys.

It said that the beginning of the subscription order acceptance period is May 2 and will in principal last until May 31.

Rabobank's offer constitutes a 54 percent premium over BGZ's Wednesday closing price of 46.96 zlotys.

"An increase of this strategic stake by Rabobank would further enable Bank BGZ to strengthen its existing strategy in servicing clients in Food & Agri sectors and retail banking in Poland," Rabobank said in a statement.

Poland still holds a 25-percent stake in the former state bank. After failing to sell its remaining holding to Rabobank, the government floated BGZ a year ago, although it had to reduce the stake it sold to 12 percent due to weak demand. ($1 = 3.1899 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz in Warsaw and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Jason Neely)