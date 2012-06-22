By Anthony Deutsch and Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, June 22
AMSTERDAM, June 22 As most banks reel from the
euro zone debt crisis and a wave of ratings downgrades, unlisted
Netherlands lender Rabobank - known for old-fashioned businesses
like funding the Dutch tulip trade - has blossomed by making a
virtue out of being boring.
With financial turmoil sweeping across Europe, Rabobank's
deposits have ballooned, thanks to an influx of capital from
anxious savers in search of safety. This week it quietly
launched a new retail banking business in Germany, targeting
billions of euros from German savers.
Rabobank, the only major Dutch bank that did not need a
state bailout or capital injection during the 2008-2009 global
credit crisis, is reaping the rewards while once powerful
rivals, ABN Amro, which had to be nationalised, and ING Groep
, which is paying back state aid, slowly recover.
The decision to tap a new market came as Spanish banks
sought emergency support, savings deposits drained out of
neighbouring countries due to contagion fears, and Moody's
downgraded 15 banks.
"We were always accused of being boring, ordinary. We made
less profit than the listed banks," said Hendrik Jan Eijpe, a
Rabobank spokesman.
"We all know what happened and things have changed."
FARMERS' BANK
Rabobank finances most producers of Dutch cheese and tulips
exported around the world.
It emerged from modest roots in the country's rural south
more than a century ago, when a group of farmers unable to
access the capital markets banded together to form a
cooperative.
With 10 million clients in 46 countries, Rabobank has booked
net profit consistently for nearly three decades. In 2011,
client deposits jumped 10 percent to 330 billion euros and it
had assets of 731 billion euros.
With a logo in the national colour orange, Rabobank is known
as the lender for ordinary Dutch families. Traditional service
now means clients still get a cup of coffee when applying for a
loan, even though cash is only available at an automated teller
machine and not over the counter at branches.
Rabobank, owned by 139 rural bank members, does not release
quarterly data, but Eijpe said it "is a safe haven for savers
thanks to its high ratings, strong capital position. This is
reflected in inflows of savings."
"It has limited exposure to the higher-risk economies of
Europe, and even if the Netherlands' economy has its weaknesses,
it's still obviously in better shape than most of southern
Europe," said Simon Adamson, a credit analyst at CreditSights.
Moody's said Rabobank's new rating of "Aa2" meant it was
still one of its most highly rated banks in Europe, singling out
its "track record of satisfactory risk management" and solid
earnings - a reflection of the land and agriculture-focused
institution's strong position in its domestic market.
Despite these strengths, Moody's said Rabobank's dependence
on wholesale funding from the capital markets was a source of
risk in such a difficult European economic environment.
Exposure to the euro zone crisis was the reason Rabobank
lost its coveted "AAA" rating last November, when Standard &
Poor's downgraded it to "AA" with a stable outlook, still the
highest ranking of 37 global banks.
Rabobank is selling some of its businesses to help shore up
its capital base.
It hopes to raise as much as 2 billion euros for its Robeco
fund management arm, and last year sold its majority stake in
private Swiss bank Sarasin for 1.04 billion Swiss
francs ($1.15 billion).
Rabobank, which sponsors the Dutch cycling team in the Tour
de France, h olds roughly a third of the Dutch banking market, is
the single largest mortgage lender, and - sticking with its
origins - commands a hefty 83 percent of the food and
agriculture banking business in the Netherlands.
The main factor sustaining Rabobank's Aa2 rating was an
implicit government guarantee, said Christopher Wheeler, a
financials analyst at Mediobanca.
"Politically it's hard to imagine that the bank funding
farmers all across the country would be allowed to fail," he
said.
The bank could expect further strong deposit inflows in the
wake of the rating, he added.
"The difficulties faced by other Dutch banks in the
financial crisis are still fresh in the mind, and that has a
psychological impact."
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch and Thomas Escritt; Editing by
