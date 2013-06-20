AMSTERDAM, June 20 Rabobank's chief executive, Piet Moerland, said on Thursday he would retire next year when he turns 65, after five years leading the Dutch cooperative bank.

"The Supervisory Board will now search for a suitable successor. Here we will proceed very carefully to consider both internal and external candidates," Wout Dekker, chairman of the Supervisory Board, said in a statement.

"Piet's decision to step down comes at an appropriate time. He will be 65 next year," Dekker said.

A Rabobank spokesman said in an email that Moerland did not have a set term as chief executive. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; editing by Sara Webb)