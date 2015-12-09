UPDATE 2-Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds analysts comment, background)
AMSTERDAM Dec 9 Dutch lender Rabobank said on Wednesday it will trim 9,000 jobs, or 19 percent of its workforce, by 2018 and as it seeks to lift profits and prepare for tougher European banking guidelines.
The cuts come in addition to 3,000 positions the bank had already said it would trim by 2016. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by David Evans)
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds analysts comment, background)
LONDON, March 27 Two international medical humanitarian organisations said on Monday they had challenged the patent on Gilead Sciences' hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir at the European Patent Office in order to increase access to the treatment.