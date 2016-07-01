AMSTERDAM, July 1 Rabobank said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Athlon car leasing business to Daimler Financial for 1.1 billion euros ($1.22 billion).

Daimler plans to integrate Athlon, which manages a fleet of 250,000 vehicles in 11 European countries, into its own Daimler Fleet Management.

Athlon is part of Rabobank's DLL unit, one of the world's largest vendor financing companies. ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alexander Smith)